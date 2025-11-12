Following a car blast in Delhi that killed eight, Opposition leaders slammed the BJP govt for security lapses. Congress' Sandeep Dikshit demanded an NIA probe. The agency has now formed a team to investigate a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror angle.

Opposition Slams Govt Over Security Lapse

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Wednesday slammed the Union Government, questioning the lack of vigilance in the Delhi blast case, asserting that if casualties occur, questions must be asked of the government. Dikshit said that the National Investigation Agency is a competent organisation stating that it should investigate the matter so that such incidents can be reduced. "Why was vigilance not up to the mark?... If such casualties occur, we must ask questions of the government... NIA is a competent institution... It should also investigate why such incidents are increasing because this will be able to reduce the number of such happenings," Sandeep Dikshit told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier, Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam said that the blast showcases the lapse in the security system of India and criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the unfortunate incident. Recalling the Pahalgam terror attack, he said that the government has failed to protect the national capital. "It's a shock to the whole nation. A blast occurred in the national capital near the Red Fort, leaving people deeply troubled. In a country like India, where so many people on the street blast like this shows that our security system has serious lapses. The government has a duty to protect us, but after Pahalgam, we have witnessed another blast, and that too in the capital, which shows that under the BJP regime, people are not really safe," the CPI MP said.

Investigation Focuses on Suspect and Terror Links

The explosion in a Hyundai i20 car near the Lal Quila metro station in New Delhi claimed the lives of at least eight people on Monday.

Suspect's Movements Traced

Earlier today, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) collected the DNA samples of the mother of the suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, who was allegedly driving the i-20 car in which the blast occurred near the Red Fort on November 10, killing eight people and injuring several others, said sources. Her samples have been sent to the AIIMS forensic laboratory for further investigation, the sources added.

According to Delhi Police sources, suspect Umar was also seen with the i20 on the Mumbai Expressway and the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway, after which he was heading towards Delhi. Investigating agencies are investigating the vehicle's movement. The sources added that after checking the footage on the vehicle's timeline, footage of his vehicle is emerging from various locations. Agencies are trying to determine whether any other vehicle was also accompanying his vehicle or not.

NIA Forms Dedicated Team

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has constituted a "dedicated and comprehensive" investigation team to probe the recent Delhi car blast incident-- a terrorist attack executed by a Jaish-e-Mohammad module unearthed by Indian agencies, top sources said.

The team will function under the supervision of senior officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police and above, ensuring a coordinated and in-depth probe into the case. The move comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) formally handed over the investigation to the NIA, citing a terror angle behind the explosion. (ANI)