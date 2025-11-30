Muslim community members protested at Dargah Khwajah Qutub Sahab against the Red Fort car blast. They condemned the violence, asserted their loyalty to India, and urged the government to punish the guilty. NIA has extended the custody of four accused.

Muslims Protest Against Delhi Blast, Condemn Violence

People gathered at Dargah Khwajah Qutub Sahab to protest against the car blast in Delhi, which occurred near the Red Fort, killing 15 people and injuring several others. In the protest, people condemned the attack and urged the government to punish those responsible. They further stressed that Indian Muslims stand with the nation and strongly oppose such acts of violence. One protestor expressed disappointment over the involvement of an educated Muslim in this attack. However, the protestor praised the nation's agencies for averting a major incident. "We have gathered at Dargah Khwajah Qutub Sahab to pay tribute to those who died in the Red Fort car blast, and condemn the attack, demanding the government to punish the accused of it... We were more upset because of the involvement of an educated Muslim in the attack... I congratulate the nation's agencies for preventing a major attack... I want to give a message to all the Muslims of the world, that Indian Muslims stand with India and are intolerant to such incidents... Though the involvement of the educated Muslims is not new, take the example of Osama Bin Laden..." one protestor told ANI.

Another protestor emphasised that the Islamic religion does not support radicalism and announced that they won't give space to terrorists in their burial sites. "We have gathered here to strongly condemn the attacks. Islam never supports radicalism and terrorism and we will not give space to terrorists in our Kabristan. We have asked parents to pay attention to the direction their kids are heading. We also pray for the peace of those who lost their lives in the attacks... The young Muslims should study and take the nation ahead, never spread radicalism..." another protestor told ANI.

NIA Investigation Update

Meanwhile, the Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court at Patiala House on Saturday extended the NIA custody of Dr. Muzammil Shakeel Ganai from Pulwama (J-K), Dr. Adeel Ahmed Rather from Anantnag (J-K), Dr. Shaheen Saeed from Lucknow (U.P.), and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay from Shopian (J-K) by 10 days in connection with the Delhi blast case. The NIA had sought further remand of the accused to probe the Delhi blast and ascertain their roles. Three other accused were also produced before the court to fulfill certain legal requirements, according to sources.

More Arrests Made in Connection with Blast

The agency stated that it has arrested four more prime accused involved in the November 10 blast outside the Red Fort in Delhi, bringing the total arrests in the case to six. These four were taken into custody by NIA in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, following production orders from the District Sessions Judge, Patiala House Court.

The anti-terror agency, which was handed over the investigation by the Union Home Ministry, Government of India, soon after the attack, is working closely with various state police forces to track and arrest every member of the terrorist module involved in the carnage. On November 10, a bomber, Umar Un Nabi, exploded a Hyundai i20 car near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi, killing 15 people and injuring several others. (ANI)