The Delhi Police's EOW has registered a new FIR against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi and others in the National Herald case. A Delhi court has also deferred its decision on the ED's chargesheet in the matter, scheduling the next order for December 16.

New FIR Filed by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) filed a new FIR in the National Herald money laundering case on Sunday. The FIR included six names, in addition to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. It was registered after the ED headquarters filed a complaint with the EOW.

Court Adjourns Decision on ED Chargesheet

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi again adjourned the decision on whether to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) chargesheet in the National Herald money laundering case. The chargesheet names several senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, and others, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED has alleged financial irregularities involving Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), the original publisher of the National Herald. The court is now set to pronounce its order on December 16.

Court Cites Right to Be Heard Under New Law

Earlier, the court had issued notices to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others, noting that they have a "right to be heard" before any decision on cognisance is taken.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne stressed that this right is essential for a fair trial, as supported by Section 223 of the new criminal law (BNSS). The court highlighted that Section 223 allows the accused a special opportunity to be heard even before cognisance is taken.

This provision, it said, does not conflict with the PMLA but, instead, strengthens fairness and transparency in criminal proceedings. The judge also noted that BNSS is a progressive law intended to protect the rights of the accused.

Predicate Offence and PMLA Rules

The court further observed that the predicate offence, already under trial at Rouse Avenue Court, includes IPC Sections 403, 406, 420, and 120B. As per PMLA rules, the predicate offence and the money laundering case must be heard in the same court.

Case Origin

The National Herald case originated from a complaint filed by former MP Subramanian Swamy, alleging misuse of funds by Congress leaders and companies linked to AJL.