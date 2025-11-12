In the wake of the Delhi blast, Indore Police took action against 13 hotel and hostel operators, filing FIRs for their failure to report guest information. City-wide searches and heightened security measures are in place across Madhya Pradesh.

In the aftermath of the recent Delhi blast incident, the Indore Police carried out a citywide search operation and registered First Information Reports (FIRs) against 13 hotel and hostel operators for failing to provide guest information to local police stations, officials said.

City-wide Search Operations Conducted

According to the police, the action was taken under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for disobeying a lawful order issued by a public servant. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP, Crime Branch) Rajesh Dandotiya said, "After the Delhi blast incident, Indore police were continuously conducting search operations in the city, including hotels, lodges, hostels and houses having tenants. Additionally, checking was also conducted at crowded places, which include Rajwada, Sarafa market, railway station, airport, bus stands and malls."

He added that an intensive checking drive was conducted on Tuesday, during which several hotel and hostel operators were found to be in violation of mandatory reporting norms. "An intensive check was conducted at Hotels, Lodges and hostels in the city on Tuesday. After that, Indore police registered FIR against a total of 13 operators of hotels, hostels and lodges on finding that they did not inform the police about the guests or tenants residing at their place," Dandotiya added.

Legal Basis for FIRs

The officer further informed that the Indore Commissioner of Police (CP) had issued a preventive order on November 4 under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), mandating landlords, hoteliers, and hostel operators to share details of their guests and tenants with local police stations. Following the violation of this preventive order, cases were registered against the erring operators under Section 223 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the BNS, he said.

Madhya Pradesh on High Alert

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh remains on high alert following the Delhi blast, with intensified vehicle checks at city entry and exit points. Security arrangements have also been strengthened at public places, including railway stations, bus stands, airports, and crowded markets, to ensure the safety of the public. Police personnel have been instructed to maintain heightened vigilance and conduct surprise inspections across sensitive areas.

The Delhi Blast Incident

At least eight people were killed and several others sustained injuries in the explosion that occurred near the historic Red Fort in the national capital on Monday evening. Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the blast under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (ANI)