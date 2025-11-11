After a blast killed 8 in Delhi, UP Congress chief Ajay Rai blamed Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded his resignation. Shah chaired a high-level meeting as a multi-agency probe, including the NIA, investigates the explosion and its links.

Congress blames Amit Shah, demands resignation

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Tuesday held Union Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the Delhi blast that claimed eight lives, and demanded his resignation. "Who will take responsibility for this incident? Amit Shah is directly responsible for this. He should immediately resign and go home. This is the government's failure. The home minister was busy in the elections yesterday," Rai told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Congress leader further lambasted the centre over its inaction in the previous terrorist attacks, including Pulwama and Pahalgam. "They claim that no infiltrators are entering, so how are incidents occurring. A few days ago, our children were murdered in Pahalgam. They are witnessing what happened, yet they continue to say they will rectify everything. Earlier, the incident occurred in Pulwama just before the 2019 elections. No investigations have been carried out on it. The whole nation is tense; many innocent people have died," Rai said.

High-intensity blast near Red Fort kills 8

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort in central Delhi, killing at least eight people and injuring several others. The blast occurred around 7 pm at the Subhash Marg traffic signal, damaging nearby vehicles and prompting a nationwide alert. Delhi Police registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kotwali Police Station. Multiple agencies are investigating the explosion to determine its cause and motive.

Amit Shah chairs high-level security review

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has chaired a high-level security review meeting at his residence to assess the situation following the deadly blast in Delhi that killed eight people and injured several others on Monday evening. The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sadanand Vasant Date, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat joined the meeting virtually.

Probe focuses on Faridabad explosives link

Sources said the review focused on the progress of the investigation into the explosion that occurred around 7 pm on Monday near the Red Fort Metro Station, as well as on a possible link with the recent seizure of a huge cache of explosives from Faridabad. Following the explosion, Shah directed a multi-agency investigation involving the NIA, National Security Guard (NSG), Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and Delhi Police to determine the cause, nature, and source of the explosives. A team from the FSL and the NIA revisited the blast site on Tuesday morning to collect additional forensic evidence. The NIA is currently assisting the Delhi Police in the investigation.

In the meeting, sources said, the officials are learnt to discuss the explosive recovery from a house in Fariadabad on Monday as it seems interlinked. In a major breakthrough on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with the Haryana Police, recovered 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and 2,900 kg of IED-making materials, including chemicals, detonators, and wires, from an apartment in Faridabad.

Officials suspect the Delhi blast and the Faridabad recovery may be part of a larger terror network operating across state lines. (ANI)