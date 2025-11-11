Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visited Lok Nayak Hospital to meet victims of a car blast near Red Fort that killed 8 and injured 20. She ensured proper treatment, while Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed a multi-agency probe into the incident.

CM Rekha Gupta Visits Injured

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with her Cabinet colleague Ashish Sood, visited Lok Nayak Hospital in the national capital, where the injured in the blast near Red Fort are receiving treatment. She met them and inquired about their treatment. The Chief Minister later held a meeting with a team of doctors and police officials at the hospital.

"Visited LNJP Hospital and met with the citizens injured in the accident, inquired about their condition, and wished for their speedy recovery," Rekha Gupta said in a post on X. "Instructed the officials that there should be no shortcomings whatsoever in the treatment of the injured and that all necessary medical facilities be provided immediately and with complete promptness," she added.

Investigation Underway as CM Appeals for Peace

At least eight people were killed and 20 were injured after a high-intensity explosion ripped through a car with passengers. Earlier, Rekha Gupta expressed condolences over the loss of lives and appealed to Delhi residents to avoid rumours and maintain peace.

"The incident of the car explosion near the Red Fort is extremely distressing and alarming. I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic accident. I pray to God that the injured recover swiftly," she said in a post on X. "Every possible assistance is being ensured for the affected people. Teams from the Delhi Police, NSG, NIA, and FSL are working together to conduct a thorough investigation into the entire matter. I appeal to all Delhi residents to avoid rumours and maintain peace. Please rely only on official information issued by the police and administration," she added .

Home Minister Amit Shah Confirms Probe

Speaking with ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm on Monday, and the explosion injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles.

"This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot," Amit Shah said. "I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge. The Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public," he added. (ANI)