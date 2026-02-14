The National Investigation Agency's (NIA) request to extend its investigation in the Delhi Blast Case from 90 to 180 days has been partially met. A Special NIA court has granted a 45-day extension to conclude the probe against seven accused.

Advocate MS Khan, who is the counsel of Shaheen Saeed, accused in the Delhi Blast Case, has informed that the National Investigation Agency has filed an application in the court to extend the period of investigation into the matter from 90 to 180 days.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, he said the matter is currently being heard in court, and the investigation has been extended to 45 days. "NIA filed an application in the court to extend the period of investigation of the seven accused from 90 to 180 days. This matter was heard in the court...The court has extended the period of investigation by 45 days," the advocate told ANI.

Court Extends Investigation Period

Earlier on Friday, a Special NIA court at Patiala House extended the period of investigation by 45 days to conclude the investigation into the Delhi blast case of November 2025. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sought a 90-day extension to complete the investigation. Meanwhile, the NIA court has extended the judicial custody of 7 accused till March 13. A high-intensity blast took place in a car near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025.

Arguments in Court

Principal District and Session judge Pitambar Dutt granted a further 45 days' time to NIA to complete the investigation in the Delhi blast Case. A hearing was held in a closed courtroom. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhav Khurana appeared for the investigative agency and submitted that they required more time to conclude the investigation in light of new evidence that had come to light in the case. He requested an additional 90 days to extend the investigation period. On the other hand, advocate M S Khan alongwith advocate Rahul Sahani, appeared for Accused Dr Shaheen Saeed, her husband Dr Muzammil Shakeel and opposed the prayer for extension. He argued that there is no requirement to extend the extension period, as the investigation was completed within the prescribed 90-day period.

Details of the Accused

NIA first arrested Aamir Rashid Mir on November 16, 2025. Thereafter, other accused persons, namely Jasir Bilal Wani, Mufti Irfan Ahmed, Dr Muzammil Shakeel, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather, Dr Shaheen Saeed and Soyeb were arrested on different dates. (ANI)