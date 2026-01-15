A special NIA court permitted Dr. Shaheen Saeed, accused in the Delhi blast case, to meet her lawyer in custody. Her NIA custody, along with four others, was extended by three days for further interrogation regarding code words and digital evidence.

A special NIA court at Patiala House on Thursday allowed Dr. Shaheen Saeed's plea to meet her lawyer while in NIA custody. Dr Saeed, who was arrested in connection with the Delhi blast case of November 2025, has been placed in NIA custody for an additional three days, which will continue until Friday.

A special NIA court at Patiala House on Thursday allowed Dr Shaheen Saeed's plea to meet her lawyer, permitting advocate Rahul Sahani a 15-minute consultation in NIA custody for the day. Dr Saeed, along with four other accused, was placed in NIA custody for three days from January 13 in connection with the Delhi blast case. Earlier, these accused persons were remanded in judicial custody last month.

Court grants NIA custody of 5 accused

Principal District and Sessions (Special NIA) Judge Anju Bajaj Chandana had granted 3 days' custody of Dr. Shaheen, Mufti Irfan Ahmed, Jasir Bilal Wani, Dr. Adeel Ahmed and Dr. Muzammil Shakeel to NIA. The court granted custody, saying that the gravity of offences, nature of investigation and details mentioned in the application as well as in the affidavit, I am of the opinion that it is appropriate and justified if the accused persons are further given to the custody of NIA for a period of three (03) Days to carry out the necessary part of the investigation. All Accused persons are to be produced before the court on January 16.

NIA to probe code words, digital evidence

NIA had sought the further custody of these 5 Accused persons in light of the custodial interrogation of the accused persons on the grounds of explaining the code words. It was also submitted that custody of Accused required for other incriminating material that has surfaced subsequently, after the forensic examination of the digital devices of the accused persons and the extracted data recovered at the instance of the accused persons during their previous police custody period.

All these Accused persons were arrested in connection with the Blast occured near the Red Fort on November 11. After the NIA interrogation, the accused persons were remanded to judicial custody. (ANI)