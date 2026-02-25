A Delhi court remanded two accused in the Delhi Blast case, Tufail Ahmed Bhat and Zamir Ahmed Ahangar, to 10-day NIA custody. Linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, they were allegedly collecting arms and ammo. NIA is probing a larger conspiracy.

Two Accused Remanded to NIA Custody

A Patiala House Court on Wednesday remanded two accused in the Delhi Blast case, Tufail Ahmed Bhat and Zamir Ahmed Ahangar, to National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody for 10 days.

As per the investigative agency, it is alleged that they were collecting arms and ammunition. Zamir Ahmed Ahangar was given a rifle, a pistol and live ammunition by Umar Un Nabi, Mufti Irfan Ahmed and Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather.

Both the accused were associated with the terror outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

The NIA had sought a 15-day custody to extract more specific details from the accused and to uncover the larger conspiracy behind the terror activities.

The accsued were brought to Delhi by Jammu and Kashmir police on a production warrant. Their custody has been handed over to the NIA.

Special NIA judge (Principal District and Sessions Judge) Pitambar Dutt granted 10 days custody of accused persons after conducting in a closed-room.

Details of Red Fort Blast Emerge

According to the NIA, the car bomb blast outside the Red Fort on November 10 was planned by Umar-un-Nabi, who was driving the explosive-laden vehicle at the time of the attack. The blast claimed 15 lives and left over two dozen people injured. Umar-un-Nabi later died in the explosion, and forensic examination had confirmed his identity.

Investigation Period Extended

Earlier on February 13, a Special NIA court at Patiala House Court extended the period of investigation for a further 45 days to conclude the investigation in the Delhi blast case of November 2025. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sought a 90-day extension to complete the investigation.

Meanwhile, the NIA court has extended the judicial custody of 7 accused till March 13.

A high-intensity blast took place in a car near the Red Fort on November 11, 2025.

Principal District and Session judge Pitambar Dutt granted a further 45 days' time to NIA to complete the investigation in the Delhi blast Case.

A hearing was held in a closed courtroom. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhav Khurana appeared for the NIA and submitted that the agency required more time to conclude the investigation in light of new evidence that had come to light in the case. He requested an additional 90 days to extend the investigation period.

On the other hand, advocate M S Khan alongwith advocate Rahul Sahani, appeared for Accused Dr. Shaheen Saeed, her husband Dr. Muzammil Shakeel and opposed the prayer for extension. He argued that there is no requirement to extend the extension period, as the investigation was completed within the prescribed 90-day period.

NIA first arrested Aamir Rashid Mir on November 16, 2025. Thereafter, other accused persons, namely Jasir Bilal Wani, Mufti Irfan Ahmed, Dr Muzammil Shakeel, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather, Dr Shaheen Saeed and Soyeb were arrested on different dates.