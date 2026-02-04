Delhi BJP protested Rahul Gandhi's 'traitor' remark against Ravneet Singh Bittu. Led by Virendraa Sachdeva, they demanded his resignation, accusing him of insulting Sikhs. The row began after a verbal spat outside Parliament.

BJP Demands Resignation Over 'Traitor' Remark

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva, with other leaders and workers, on Wednesday held a protest in the national capital over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks calling Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu a "traitor". During the demonstration, the protesters raised slogans targeting Rahul Gandhi, including "Rahul Gandhi sharam karo, sharam karo," "Rahul Gandhi murdabaad," and "Bharat Mata ki jai," expressing their outrage over the Opposition leader's comments. The protestors are demanding the Lok Sabha LoP's resignation and apology.

Speaking to ANI during the protest, Virendraa Sachdeva said, "The hands of the Congress are stained with blood. The Congress used to call Sikhs traitors during the riots of 1984, and even today, in 2026, it is calling Sikhs traitors. Rahul Gandhi has abused the entire Sikh community. Rahul Gandhi must resign and apologise." The protest comes in the wake of a verbal spat outside Parliament between Rahul Gandhi and Ravneet Singh Bittu. Lok Sabha LoP called Bittu a "traitor." The war of words began when Ravneet Bittu commented on the MPs protesting outside Parliament, saying, "They are sitting as if they won a war."

Union Minister Condemns Remark

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri strongly condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's use of the word "traitor" for BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, saying it's unacceptable to label anyone, especially from the Sikh community, with such a term.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi today, Puri stated that Rahul Gandhi's comment was inappropriate, and parliamentary discourse should be grounded in decency and respectful language. Puri added that while it's understandable Rahul Gandhi was upset about Bittu leaving Congress, using the word "traitor" is a serious issue, implying betrayal of the country. He emphasised that just because someone leaves a party, they shouldn't be labelled a traitor, and Gandhi's comment was unacceptable. "Rahul Gandhi used the word 'traitor' for Ravneet Bittu today. This word should not be used lightly, as it means one who betrays the country. This is a serious issue for the Sikh community. LoP Rahul Gandhi is upset that Bittu ji left his party, but he also told him that you will come back. Just because a turban-wearing person leaves your party, you call him a traitor. The word he used is unacceptable. To label anyone from any community as a traitor is unacceptable. Parliamentary discourse, both outside and inside the parliament, has to be grounded in decency and in decent language," said Puri.

The Verbal Spat Outside Parliament

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi had referred to Ravneet Bittu as a "traitor" as he passed by the protesting Congress MPs at Makar Dwar of the Parliament. Rahul Gandhi's jibe came after Raveent Bittu quit the Congress and joined the BJP in 2024. Gandhi said, "Here is a traitor walking right by. Look at the face." The Congress leader offered to shake his hands, saying, "Hello, brother, my traitor friend. Don't worry, you will come back (to Congress)." The Union MoS refused to shake hands and called Rahul, "Desh ke dushman (enemy of the state)". (ANI)