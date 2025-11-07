A technical issue with the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) at Delhi's Air Traffic Control has impacted flight operations at Mumbai Airport. Authorities are working to fix the issue, but manual processing is causing delays.

Flight Operations at Mumbai Airport have been affected by a technical issue impacting the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) at Delhi, which supports Air Traffic Control flight planning. the airline said on Friday. In an advisory, Mumbai Airport said, "Flight Operations at Mumbai Airport have been affected by a technical issue impacting the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) at Delhi, which supports Air Traffic Control flight planning. The concerned authorities are actively working to resolve the issue at the earliest."

"As a result, airline operations may experience delays. Passengers are advised to connect with their respective airlines for updates on flight status and revised schedules. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and cooperation," the advisory added.

Air traffic control (ATC) refers to a ground-based service in which controllers manage and guide the movement of aircraft both on the ground and within controlled airspace.

AAI Addresses Technical Glitch in Delhi

Earlier, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that technical teams are working to restore the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports Air Traffic Control (ATC) data. AAI added that controllers are currently processing flight plans manually, resulting in further delays.

In a post on X, AAI wrote, "Flight operations at Delhi Airport are experiencing delays due to a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports Air Traffic Control data."

"Controllers are processing flight plans manually, leading to some delays. Technical teams are working to restore the system at the earliest. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of all passengers and stakeholders," the post read.

Airlines Alert Passengers of Delays

Several airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet issued advisories alerting passengers about possible delays following disruptions in flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital. (ANI)