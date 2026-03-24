The Delhi Assembly session will continue despite a bomb threat email, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht confirmed. BJP MLAs called it a hoax, reassuring the public. Security has been tightened at the Vidhan Sabha amid the ongoing budget session.

Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht on Tuesday assured that the session will continue despite a threatening email warning of a possible bombing at the Assembly premises. "Only crazy people give such threats. We should not take it lightly, and the security will be very tight since this is an Assembly session. We will not be afraid of the threats; the session will go on," Bisht said.

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MLAs Remain Defiant, Call Threat a Hoax

BJP MLA Karnail Singh also reassured the public, stating, "Everything is safe and secure, there is no reason to worry."

"It was a hoax. Everything is safe, we are going for the meeting," said BJP MLA Anil Goyal.

Furthermore, BJP MLA Harish Khurana said that they won't be scared of such threats, and the development work of Delhi is ongoing. "We will not get scared, this is a BJP government, committed to development. We introduced a budget of Rs 1 lakh crore, and the development work of Delhi is ongoing. I believe the last record will be broken and the budget will be even bigger this time," he told ANI.

Intensive Security Measures and Investigation Underway

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta arrived at the Assembly with her cabinet ministers to present the Delhi Budget.

Following the emails, a thorough security check of the Vidhan Sabha was conducted by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Teams (BDTs) of Security and the North District, with no suspicious items found, officials said.

Additional police arrangements have been deployed to safeguard the Assembly and surrounding areas, including the nearby Vidhan Sabha Metro Station, which also received a similar threat.

Threat Names Top Political Leaders

The threatening emails mentioned several high-profile leaders, including Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Sandhu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, CM Rekha Gupta, and Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Security agencies are continuing investigations to trace the source of the emails.

Sniffer dog squads have been deployed at the Assembly premises to enhance safety measures, and officers remain on high alert during the session. (ANI)