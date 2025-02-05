AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya blows flying kisses at women during Delhi poll campaign, booked (WATCH)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dinesh Mohaniya has found himself entangled in legal trouble after being accused of misbehaving with a woman at a polling station.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dinesh Mohaniya has found himself entangled in legal trouble after being accused of misbehaving with a woman at a polling station. According to Delhi Police sources, the MLA allegedly made inappropriate gestures, including blowing flying kisses at the woman, leading to an official complaint.

The incident, which unfolded amid the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections on Wednesday, resulted in an FIR being registered at Sangam Vihar Police Station. The charges against Mohaniya fall under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult a woman’s modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS).

The complainant alleged that Mohaniya, the sitting MLA from Sangam Vihar, misbehaved with her while she was on her way to cast her vote.

The controversy has added fuel to the already intense electoral battle in the constituency, where Mohaniya is contesting for re-election against BJP’s Chandan Kumar Choudhary and Congress’s Harsh Choudhary.

Delhi votes amidst political showdown

As the political heat rises, voting across all 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital began at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm. With over 1.56 crore eligible voters, the battle for Delhi is witnessing fierce competition, as AAP seeks to secure a third consecutive term while BJP and Congress attempt to reclaim lost ground.

High-profile electoral clashes include the New Delhi seat, where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is facing off against BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Congress’s Sandeep Dikshit.

