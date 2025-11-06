Delhi's air quality witnessed deterioration on Thursday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 271 at 8 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi's air quality witnessed deterioration on Thursday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 271 at 8 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). For comparison, the national capital had recorded an AQI of 202 at 4 pm on November 5. However, despite the city witnessing a deterioration in air quality, the AQI remained in the poor category, affecting several areas of the city.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to CPCB data, Burari Crossing recorded an AQI of 280, while Dwarka Sector 8, as per the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, reported an AQI of 296. The Air Quality Index also deteriorated at ITO, which stood at 295, remaining in the poor category. Earlier, the Air Quality Index at ITO stood at 274 at 9 am on Wednesday.

Other areas, including CRRI Mathura Road (268), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (258), Okhla Phase 2 (255), and Rohini (296), also continued to experience poor air quality.

However, the National Capital's air quality showed slight variations across different areas. Narela recorded a 'very poor' air quality index (AQI), which stood at 302. The Bawana showed similar results, as the air quality stood at 337, remaining in the very poor category. In contrast, Dilshad Garden air quality stood at 183, which comes under the moderate category.

As per the AQI categorisation, a reading between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, this morning, a layer of smog settled over various parts of the city. Kartavya Path experienced lingering smog in the air, while ITO also reported persistent smog. Additionally, a dense layer of smog was observed in the Dhaula Kuan area of the national capital.

On Wednesday, Delhi's air quality showed a slight improvement, with the overall Air Quality Index recorded at 228 at 9 a.m., according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Despite this marginal enhancement, the city's air quality remained in the 'poor' category, impacting several areas of the capital.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)