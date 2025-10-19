The worsening air quality in New Delhi is attributed to vehicle emissions, crop burning in neighboring states, and the anticipated impact of festival fireworks, prompting preemptive control measures. Residents are reporting breathing difficulties.

New Delhi [India]: India's capital city experienced a significant decline in air quality on Sunday, with pollution levels climbing dangerously close to the "very poor" threshold just one day ahead of Diwali celebrations. In response to the deteriorating atmospheric conditions, authorities have activated Stage-2 of the Graded Response Action Plan throughout the National Capital Region. The intervention package encompasses several key restrictions such as limitations on building and construction operations, enhanced oversight of factory emissions, intensified implementation of environmental compliance standards. These interventions are designed to minimise airborne particulate concentrations as the festival season commences.



Data from the Central Pollution Control Board indicates that Delhi registered an Air Quality Index reading of 296 by 4 pm on Sunday, categorizing conditions as "poor." According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) an AQI of 0-50 is classified "good", 51-100 as "satisfactory", 101-200 as "moderate", 201-300 as "poor", 301-400 as "very poor" and 401-500 as "severe". Among the city's 38 air quality monitoring locations, a dozen recorded measurements falling within the "very poor" bracket. Most affected areas were Anand Vihar (430), Wazirpur (364), Vivek Vihar (351), Dwarka (335) and RK Puram (323).

Delhi Residents Suffer Breathing Difficulties

Aryan Gupta, a local said that cyclists like him face breathing problems due to the air pollution. "Just like every year, pollution in Delhi persists...It causes difficulty in breathing, especially to cyclists like me...I have cycled for 20km from Rohini...I have sinus, so it makes it more difficult for me to breathe properly...there's also irritation in eyes...closing of schools and colleges are temporary solutions," he told ANI.



Stating that although the bursting of firecrackers does add to the pollution, it is not the main cause. The pollution is exacerbated by factors such as crop burning in Punjab, vehicle emissions, and, now, around Diwali, the fireworks will contribute to the declining air quality in the capital city. "Delhi is a landlocked area, so it collects pollution from neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab. So, we can install smoke towers and create artificial rain to tackle this...the major contributors are not firecrackers, but the vehicle emissions and crop burning..." he added.

