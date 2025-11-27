Following weeks of student protests, the Vice President has approved Panjab University Senate elections. The Education Ministry reportedly played a key role, engaging with students and stakeholders to address their demands about the election system.

The Education Ministry helped ensure that the Panjab University Senate elections could take place by staying in constant touch with students, teachers and other stakeholders, sources told ANI.

The ministry, according to sources, contributed actively to the process and made sure the students' demands were heard and considered. The Vice President of India, in his capacity as the Chancellor of Panjab University, has approved the dates for Senate elections to be held next year.

Student Protests Prompt Action

"The Education Ministry has also contributed to ensuring that the Senate elections could take place. They remained in constant touch with the students, teachers and other stakeholders. The government listened to the students' demands and considered them," sources said. The decision by Vice President CP Radhakrishnan comes after weeks of protests at the Panjab University campus in Chandigarh. One of the students' main demands was that the Centre restore the traditional Senate election system, which had been altered through a notification issued on October 28, 2025.

University Welcomes Decision

Reacting to the development, Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig said, "Gratitude to the Hon'ble Vice-President of India and Chancellor of Panjab University for approving the Senate Elections. This decision marks an important step in the interest of a positive academic environment."

"The Panjab University Administration is always with its students and teaching community," she added. The Senate election schedule will be announced shortly.

The Controversial Notification

The October 28 notification had cut down the strength of the Senate and scrapped elections for the Graduates constituency, the segment that elects 15 alumni members from Punjab, Chandigarh and neighbouring states. Although the Centre withdrew the order on November 7, demonstrations continued as students pressed for the announcement of poll dates.

Protests Garner Widespread Support

The attempted change in the election structure had triggered strong political backlash in Punjab, with many terming it "yet another assault on Punjab's autonomy and its right over Chandigarh". What began as a campus agitation quickly widened, drawing support from student groups, civil society organisations, farmers' unions and political leaders, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (ANI)