The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) Rajasthan Unit organised awareness programmes in opium cultivation areas on Gandhi Jayanti. A session at Kota University urged students to say 'NO' to drugs, promoting the vision of a drug-free India.

On the occasion of National Anti-Drug Addiction Day and the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) Rajasthan Unit organised a series of Awareness Programmes in opium cultivation areas to sensitise cultivators and local communities about the harmful effects of drug abuse and promote the message of a drug-free India.

Awareness Session at University of Kota

An awareness session on drug abuse and its adverse effects was organised at the University of Kota under Operation Yuva Raksha by the Central Bureau of Narcotics, Kota. The session was attended by Murlidhar Pratihar, Registrar, University of Kota, NSS Head Shweta, and faculty members; students were also present.

During the session, the Chief Guest Naresh Bundel, Deputy Narcotics Commissioner, Kota, interacted with the students and explained how even intelligent and well-informed individuals can be influenced through manipulation, peer pressure and social conditioning.

Through practical examples, presentations and videos, he explained the concepts of Fast Mind and Slow Mind and how the first exposure to addictive substances can gradually lead towards repeated use, habit and dependence.

The students were encouraged to say “NO” at the very first instance, resist peer pressure and make informed and responsible choices.

The session was highly interactive, with students actively participating and raising several thoughtful questions.

At the conclusion of the session, the participants took a Drug De-Addiction Pledge (Nasha Mukti Pledge), reaffirming their commitment to stay away from drugs and contribute towards a healthier and drug-free society.

Campaigns Across Opium Cultivation Areas

The DOO, Kota, organised a programme for opium cultivators of Kota Division on the harmful effects of opium, cannabis and other illicit drugs. Banners carrying the campaign message were displayed and the programme concluded with the “Oath for an Addiction-Free India”, with participants pledging to spread awareness in their communities.

The DOO, Jhalawar, conducted a programme in a poppy cultivation village near Babrikhda, Tehsil Jhalrapatan, focusing on the adverse effects of substance abuse and community participation in preventing addiction.

According to the release, the DOO, Bhilwara, organised a programme at Sawaipur-Badala Bypass Highway, which witnessed participation from hundreds of local residents and opium cultivators. The participants were encouraged to contribute towards creating a drug-free society.

The DOO, Chittorgarh-I, organised an Awareness and Cleanliness Campaign under the “Yuva Raksha and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan” at Menar Village, Tehsil Vallabhnagar, District Udaipur. The programme focused on healthy, drug-free lifestyles and included a cleanliness drive involving officials and local residents.

The DOO, Chittorgarh-III, organised a programme at Mangrol, a poppy cultivation village, highlighting the physical, psychological and social consequences of drug abuse. The activity was also included in the proceedings of the Gram Sabha, said the release.

The DOO, Pratapgarh-II, organised an Awareness and Cleanliness Campaign at Village Gomana, Chhoti Sadri, combining the message of cleanliness with prevention of drug abuse and promotion of healthy lifestyles.

Commitment to a Drug-Free India

All the above programmes emphasised that prevention of drug abuse requires active participation from all sections of society, particularly local communities and cultivators. Through these initiatives, CBN reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening awareness, community participation and collective action towards the vision of a drug-free India.

The awareness activities organised across various opium cultivation areas also highlighted the significance of October 2, the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, whose message of self-discipline, social responsibility and a healthy society continues to inspire efforts against substance abuse. (ANI)