Local villagers use traditional filtering methods to separate these tiny gold particles from the river sand. You cannot become a millionaire overnight with this gold, because the river does not produce massive quantities. But you can definitely find small amounts of gold if you search patiently.

Scientists point out that the Singhbhum region in Jharkhand is highly famous for natural gold mineralization. The rocks in this area naturally break down over time, and the water current carries the gold particles straight into the river sand. We feel pretty proud knowing that India has such a magical river carrying real gold in its sand.