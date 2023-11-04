Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi air pollution: AAP's Gopal Rai requests UP govt to stop services of diesel vehicles

    Delhi Minister Gopal Rai took stock of the Anand Vihar bus depot after the air quality index of Anand Vihar touched the 'hazardous' category. He appealed to the Chief Minister of the bordering state, Uttar Pradesh to stop services of the BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles to the national capital.

    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

    Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a neighbouring state, to halt the services of BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles to the nation's capital as Delhi struggles with extreme air pollution. Following the designation of Anand Vihar as having "hazardous" air quality, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai conducted an assessment of the Anand Vihar bus depot.

    "Only CNG and electric buses operate in Delhi; however, BS3 and BS4 vehicles that are prohibited are being sent to the Anand Vihar bus depot. We have stopped all construction in Delhi and banned BS3 and BS4 vehicles, but these vehicles are coming from outside. I request Yogi Adityanath ji to stop this so that we can control the pollution due to vehicles," Rai said.

    Also Read | Delhi's 'severe' air quality, earthquake on one day trigger meme fest on social media

    The Delhi minister further asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to stop sending such vehicles that emit toxic smoke. "The Delhi government is taking various steps to reduce the pollution in Delhi but we saw that since morning, Anand Vihar has the highest AQI, so I came here tonight to understand why it is happening," he said.

    People reported experiencing breathing difficulties and eye discomfort among other symptoms as the air quality in numerous areas of Delhi-NCR dropped to the "severe" category on Friday morning.

    However, due to the city's increasing air pollution, the Delhi administration has decided to prohibit the use of BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles till further notice. Should such automobiles be discovered operating on Delhi streets, a Rs 20,000 punishment may be incurred.

    Also Read | Explained: How to stay healthy amid Delhi's severe air quality?

    The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage 3 limits were put into place after Delhi's air quality index hit "hazardous" levels. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Thursday.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
