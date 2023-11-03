Explained: How to stay healthy amid Delhi's severe air quality?

Protecting yourself during periods of severe air quality, whether due to smog, wildfires, or other pollution sources, is crucial for your well-being. Stay informed about air quality conditions, limit outdoor activities, create a clean indoor environment, wear effective masks, and stay hydrated.

Delhi and the adjacent National Capital Region, including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, are currently grappling with severe pollution levels reaching unprecedented highs. The main contributing factors to this alarming situation are the burning of crop residues and minimal wind movement. In response to these adverse conditions, the government has declared a two-day school holiday for November 3 and 4. Additional measures and decisions regarding the situation will be determined following the monitoring of air quality throughout the weekend.

Protecting yourself during severe air quality conditions is crucial for your health and well-being. Here are some steps you can take to protect yourself when air quality is severely compromised:

Stay Informed: Keep a close eye on local air quality reports and warnings from reliable sources, such as government agencies and weather services. Stay informed about the current conditions and any potential hazards.

Limit Outdoor Activities: Minimize outdoor activities, especially vigorous exercise, when air quality is poor. If you have to go outside, try to do so during times when air quality is better, such as early morning or late evening.

Create a Clean Indoor Environment: Keep your home as a safe haven by ensuring that indoor air quality is as good as possible. Use air purifiers with HEPA filters, keep windows and doors closed, and run air conditioning units on recirculation mode to filter indoor air.

Use Masks: When going outside during severe air quality conditions, consider wearing a mask that is effective in filtering out fine particulate matter. N95 respirators or masks specifically designed for air pollution can be helpful.

Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water can help keep your respiratory system hydrated, making it easier for your body to remove pollutants from your lungs.

Designate Clean Rooms: If possible, create a clean room within your home with a high-efficiency air purifier. This can serve as a refuge during periods of extremely poor air quality.

Avoid Smoking: Do not smoke indoors or use other sources of indoor pollution. Smoking can exacerbate indoor air quality issues.

Use Wet Cloths: Dampen a cloth and place it over your nose and mouth when you need to go outside. This can help filter out some particulate matter and prevent it from being inhaled.

Ventilation: Be cautious with indoor activities that can release pollutants, such as cooking with gas stoves. Ensure proper ventilation in your home to reduce indoor air pollution.

Plan for Evacuation: Have an emergency plan in place, including evacuation routes and a "go-bag" with essential supplies, in case air quality deteriorates to the point where you need to leave your home.

Use Air Quality Apps: Utilize mobile apps or websites that provide real-time air quality information for your location. These apps often include recommendations and alerts based on local air quality levels.

Seek Medical Advice: If you have preexisting respiratory conditions or other health issues that may be exacerbated by poor air quality, consult with your healthcare provider for guidance and medications that can help manage symptoms.

Support Clean Air Initiatives: Advocate for policies and practices that reduce air pollution, such as supporting clean energy sources, improving public transportation, and promoting emission standards for vehicles.