    Delhi AAP minister Rajendra Gautam resigns amid row over conversion event

    Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned on Sunday amid the ongoing row over his remarks denouncing Hindu deities at a mass religious conversion event in the national capital. During the programme on October 5, the day of Dussehra, around 10,000 people purportedly took vows to convert to Buddhism, follow Lord Buddha’s teachings and give up the worship of Hindu deities.
     

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 9, 2022, 6:10 PM IST

    Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resgined on Sunday amid the ongoing row over his remarks denouncing Hindu deities at a mass religious conversion event in the national capital. This comes after a video recording of AAP Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam at a gathering when hundreds pledged to convert to Buddhism while criticizing Hindu deities went viral. 

    During the programme on October 5, the day of Dussehra, around 10,000 people purportedly took vows to convert to Buddhism, follow Lord Buddha’s teachings and give up the worship of Hindu deities. The Delhi BJP unit shared the video of the 'conversion' event, which showed Gautam and others taking the oath that they will not worship Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Goddess Gauri and Ganpati or any other Hindu God upon embracing Buddhism.

    Four days after the event, a purported video went viral in which Gautam can be seen sharing the dais with other persons attending the programme. He could also be seen standing in the pledge gesture. The oath administered to the gathering further made them vow not to allow any ceremonies to be performed by Brahmins.

    The pledge also said that they were renouncing Hinduism as it was harmful to humanity and impeded the advancement of humanity as it is based on inequality. Earlier, as the video sparked a controversy, Gautam issued a clarification, saying he personally respects all the deities and would not even dream of insulting them.

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2022, 6:10 PM IST
