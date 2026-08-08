A bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district killed seven and injured 11. The vehicle skidded off the road amid incessant monsoon rains, which have blocked 185 roads and disrupted power and water supply across the state.

Bus Accident in Chamba Kills Seven

At least seven people were killed and 11 others injured after a private bus skidded off the road and met with an accident near Chalunj Mor in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Saturday morning, as incessant monsoon rains continued to disrupt road connectivity and essential services across the state.

According to officials of the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), the accident involving a Sharma Bus occurred at around 7:15 am under Patwar Circle Bairagarh. All 11 injured passengers were evacuated and shifted to nearby health facilities. Six of the critically injured were subsequently referred to Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital in Chamba for specialised treatment. A multi-agency search and rescue operation has been launched at the accident site, involving personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Police, Home Guards, Fire Services and the Revenue Department.

Widespread Monsoon Disruption

The accident comes amid widespread disruption caused by heavy monsoon rains and landslides across Himachal Pradesh. According to the latest SEOC situation report, as of 10 am on Saturday, 185 roads were blocked across the state, up from 162 on the previous evening. Mandi remained the worst-affected district with 92 blocked roads, followed by Kullu with 48, Chamba with 14 and Shimla with 14. The adverse weather has also disrupted power and water supply services. As many as 104 distribution transformers were non-functional statewide, including 53 in Kullu, 34 in Mandi, 12 in Kinnaur and four in Shimla. Meanwhile, 77 water supply schemes have been affected. Sirmaur reported the highest number of disruptions with 55 schemes, followed by Hamirpur with nine, Bhattiyat in Chamba with seven and Shimla with six.

Heavy Toll from Monsoon-Related Disasters

The prolonged spell of monsoon-related disasters has also caused extensive loss of life, property and public infrastructure. Official cumulative figures for the period from June 30 to August 7, 2026, show that Himachal Pradesh has recorded 65 disaster-related deaths, with Lahaul and Spiti reporting the highest number at 14, followed by Kangra with 11. In addition, 78 people have died in separate traffic accidents during the same period. Monsoon-related disasters have left 150 people missing and 226 injured, while 197 livestock animals have also been reported dead. The damage to residential and other structures has been substantial, with 572 houses partially damaged and two houses completely destroyed. In addition, 197 huts, 143 factories/sheds and 41 cow sheds have suffered damage.

Financial Losses Exceed Rs 834 Crore

The cumulative financial loss to public and private infrastructure has reached approximately Rs 83,467.45 lakh, or Rs 834.67 crore, according to official estimates. The Public Works Department has suffered the highest infrastructure losses, with damage estimated at more than Rs 61,585 lakh, while the Jal Shakti Vibhag has reported losses exceeding Rs 19,986 lakh.

Authorities on High Alert

With heavy rainfall continuing in several parts of the state, authorities have intensified restoration and rescue operations and are closely monitoring vulnerable areas, particularly those prone to landslides, flash floods and road blockages. (ANI)