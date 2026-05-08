A 3-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a male staffer in her school in Delhi's Janakpuri. The accused was arrested under the POCSO Act after being identified by the child but was later granted bail by a Dwarka court.

A three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted during school hours by an unknown male school staff member, the police said. The matter came to light after the victim's mother lodged a complaint in Janakpuri Police Station on May 1 alleging sexual assault charges agaisnt the male staff of her daughter's school.

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Case Registered, Accused Arrested

A case was registered under the relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused has been arrested after identification by the child victim and has been sent to judicial custody.

Bail Granted Despite Opposition

However, the accused was granted bail yesterday by the Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Court, Dwarka, despite strong opposition from the prosecution. Further course of action shall be taken after receipt and examination of the court order.

An investigation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)