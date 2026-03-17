A 28-year-old man died after allegedly shooting himself in the chest in Delhi's Dallupura village. The police stated that the incident was recorded on video by his cousin. The licensed pistol used in the incident has been seized.

A 28-year-old man allegedly shot himself in the chest while his friend was recording a video, police said.

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Upon receipt of the information, police staff immediately reached the hospital, where one person, namely Pawan Kumar, resident of Village Dallupura, aged about 28 years, had been brought in an unconscious condition with a gunshot wound on the left side of his chest. The attending doctors declared him dead.

Police Investigation Details

During the enquiry, it was revealed that the incident took place at Village Dallupura, Delhi. The crime team and forensic team inspected both the hospital and the place of occurrence. The body has been shifted to the LBS Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Investigation at the spot and preliminary enquiry revealed that the deceased had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot injury using a licensed pistol belonging to one Himanshu (cousin of the deceased).

Evidence Seized and Case Registered

The licensed firearm ( pistol), along with 10 live cartridges, has been seized. The mobile phone of the said Himanshu, containing a video recording of the incident, has also been taken into police possession.

The video footage prima facie shows the deceased handling the weapon and shooting himself, while Himanshu was present and recording the act.

All relevant exhibits, including forensic evidence, have been collected from the scene and the body.

Based on the MLC findings, video evidence, and surrounding circumstances, a case under section 105 of the BNS and relevant provisions of the Arms Act has been registered at PS New Ashok Nagar. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)