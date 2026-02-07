A 27-year-old man, Ravinder, was shot in the head in Delhi's Sangam Vihar and rushed to AIIMS. The accused, Yogender (26), was caught with public help. Police suspect prior enmity as both the victim and accused are from Farrukhabad, UP.

A 27-year-old man was injured on Friday morning after being shot in the head in Delhi's Sangam Vihar area. Following a PCR call received in the morning, police personnel reached the spot and identified the victim as Ravinder, who was immediately rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for emergency medical attention.

Around 9:15 am, a PCR call regarding a gunshot injury was received at PS Sangam Vihar. Immediately, the staff arrived at the site. The injured was identified as Ravinder, son of Prahlad, age 27 yrs, living in Gali no 3 of Sangam Vihar, who had received a single gunshot injury on his head. The victim was taken to the Trauma Centre, AIIMS.

Accused Apprehended

The accused was caught with public help and transferred to Majidiya Hospital, then to the Trauma Centre. The accused has been identified as Yogender, son of Desraj, age 26 yrs, resident of Village Dhirpur, Farrukhabad, UP, police said.

Police Suspect Prior Enmity

The exact reason for the incident is yet to be ascertained. However, both the accused and the victim hailed from Farrukhabad, UP. There appears to be prior enmity.

Investigation Underway

The crime and Forensic team has been called. A case under the appropriate sections of law has been registered. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)