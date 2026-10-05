An encounter in Delhi's Usmanpur left two sharpshooters of the Rashid Cablewala gang with bullet injuries. The accused opened fire on a police team, which retaliated. In a separate op, a 19-year-old was held with illegal firearms.

An encounter broke out between the Special Staff team of the Northeast Delhi Police and two gang sharpshooters of Rashid Cablewala in the Usmanpur area, leaving both accused with bullet injuries after approximately 26 rounds were fired from both sides. The injured accused were alleged sharpshooters from the Rashid Cablewala gang.

Meanwhile, acting on specific information that the accused, identified as Mohammad Kaif and Mohammad Jaseem, were expected to reach their residence in Usmanpur travelling through a forested route, the police team laid a trap to apprehend them. Upon reaching the spot, the two accused allegedly opened fire at the police team, prompting police personnel to retaliate. In the firing, both Kaif and Jaseem sustained bullet injuries to their legs and were subsequently shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. Bullets also struck the bulletproof jackets of two police personnel during the exchange of fire; however, both officers escaped unhurt.

19-year-old Arrested in Separate Operation

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a 19-year-old man from Palam Village and recovered two country-made pistols, two live cartridges and an air gun from his possession, officials said on October 4.

According to a press release, the accused was identified as Anshu, son of Satya Narayan and a resident of Palam Colony, Delhi. He was apprehended by a team of WR-II, Crime Branch, on the basis of specific and credible secret information. The recovered firearms and ammunition were seized following due procedure, the release said.

According to the release, the accused allegedly acquired the illegal firearms to project dominance, intimidate others and flaunt his perceived influence among his associates.

The police said an FIR was registered on September 9 under Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Crime Branch police station in New Delhi.