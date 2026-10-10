Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said dissent is a democratic right but spreading anarchy is not. He also warned against undermining constitutional bodies. His comments come as opposition leaders protest against the CEC, leading to multiple detentions.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that while dissent is a democratic right, spreading anarchy is not, adding that the youth may be "momentarily misled" but can never be diverted from the goal of nation-building. He was speaking at the "Narendra Mohan Memorial Lecture" organised by the Dainik Jagran Group.

"I acknowledge that in a democracy, every individual has the right to express dissent. However, one must not forget that spreading anarchy is not anyone's right," Singh said.

Singh said accountability of constitutional institutions is integral to democracy, but drew a line at attacks on their credibility. "Accountability of constitutional institutions is an integral part of democracy, but the systematic undermining of their credibility cannot be accepted under any circumstances; we must fully grasp this reality," he said.

Rajnath Singh on Youth's Role

Turning to the youth, Singh said, "I believe that today's young generation, Gen Z, is highly aware and fully understands its responsibilities. While they might be momentarily misled, they can never be diverted from the goal of nation-building."

Opposition Protests Against CEC

His remarks come amid Opposition protests in the capital demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, during which Delhi Police sources say around 1,000 protesters were detained while heading to Jantar Mantar.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, challenged the Centre to arrest all the protesters, asserting that they will continue their fight to defend the Constitution and protect the voice of the Indian people. He also expressed solidarity with the protesting youth and urged them to continue their demonstrations.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and All India Students' Association (AISA) leader Neha Bora were also detained amid protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also claimed she and her party leaders were "kidnapped" by police and "driven around in a prison van for two hours" before being brought to Dwarka North Police Station. (ANI)