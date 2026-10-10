Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has called on the state's youth to join the ‘Seva First Innovation Challenge’, a multi-state competition. Part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, the challenge is open to all ages until October 17.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has appealed to the young generation to take part in the ‘Seva First Innovation Challenge’. Lodha was speaking at a press conference held at the Ministry’s Legislature Correspondents’ Hall on Saturday, according to an official release.

About the 'Seva First Innovation Challenge'

The Department of Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation is organising the competition in Maharashtra as well. Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said the ‘Seva First Innovation Challenge’ is a multi-state innovation competition being organised under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, launched across the country by the Union Ministry of Skill Development to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. The application process began on September 21, and applications can be submitted online until October 17. So far, 3,878 participants from Maharashtra have applied. The Department of Skill Development is providing guidance to participants taking part in the competition.

Key Areas and Eligibility

Minister Lodha said the ‘Seva First Innovation Challenge’ will give school and college students an opportunity to identify problems in various fields and develop creative solutions. These fields include agriculture, healthcare, women’s safety, urban development, the environment, defence, artificial intelligence, education and employability.

Innovators, students, student groups, researchers, professors, startups, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), companies, social organisations, educational and research institutions, and other innovation teams can participate. There is no age limit for the competition, ensuring that people of all ages have an opportunity to showcase their creativity, the release stated.

Boosting Participation Across Maharashtra

Lodha added that, in accordance with the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' directions, special efforts are being made to increase participation among students from rural areas.

Partnerships to Drive Engagement

The Department of Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation has signed MoUs with Srujan Trust, Pune, and Vigyan Bharati, Konkan Region, to encourage participation in the competition, according to the release. With the support of these organisations, students from rural areas will be encouraged to participate, with special efforts being made to ensure maximum participation.

Vigyan Bharati, Konkan Region, will assist students in preparing project reports and provide the guidance required for the competition.

Srujan Trust will undertake extensive publicity and outreach activities to increase participation among young men and women. Every year, Srujan Trust organises a conference called ‘DIPEX’, which provides a platform for young people working in innovation, startups and entrepreneurship. (ANI)