Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended a Seva Sankalp Abhiyan camp in Dehradun, directing officials for timely public grievance resolution. He distributed kits and stressed taking administration directly to the people for effective solutions.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in a multi-purpose camp organised under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan at Kshatriya Chetna Manch on Tapovan Road in Dehradun. During the visit, the Chief Minister inspected stalls set up by various departments and distributed agricultural equipment, mushroom mini-kits, and Mahalakshmi and Kishori kits provided by the Women and Child Development Department to beneficiaries, a release said.

CM Stresses on Timely Grievance Resolution

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the timely resolution of public grievances received at these camps on a priority basis. He said that wherever a complaint requires more time to resolve, the complainant must be clearly informed about the process and the expected timeline. He emphasised that it is the responsibility of officials to ensure that people do not have to make repeated visits to government offices to get their work done.

Vision Behind Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

Dhami said the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan has been underway in Uttarakhand since September 17, the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Under the Prime Minister’s leadership, India has achieved several significant milestones across various sectors at the global level. The country is establishing new benchmarks in development and moving rapidly towards the goal of a developed India. In line with this vision, the state government is using the campaign to strengthen public service delivery, encourage public participation and ensure the resolution of people’s grievances," read the release.

The Chief Minister said that more than 6.5 lakh people participated in the two phases of the state government’s earlier Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar campaign. "The initiative helped resolve a large number of public grievances and enabled eligible citizens to benefit from various government welfare schemes. He said the government’s objective is to take the administration directly to the people, understand their concerns and ensure effective solutions," it added.

Bringing Governance to the People

Dhami emphasised that the purpose of multi-purpose camps is not merely to set up departmental stalls, but to deliver government schemes, services and facilities directly to the public. He directed officials to listen to people’s grievances and initiate necessary action at the camp itself wherever possible. "The government is committed to ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the last person in society and that no eligible beneficiary is deprived of assistance due to a lack of information or procedural complexities," the release said.

The Chief Minister said the double-engine government is continuously working to make public services simpler, more accessible and more effective. "The aim is to ensure that people do not face unnecessary difficulties in obtaining certificates, pensions, ration cards, healthcare and other government services. Special attention is being given to ensuring that senior citizens, women and residents of remote areas can access essential services at the local level," it added.

He further said that resolving public grievances is not merely a formality but an important responsibility associated with public service. "Every complaint must be taken seriously and addressed with sensitivity. Such camps play a crucial role in reducing the gap between the government and the public while strengthening communication and trust between the two," he added.

Special Attention on Healthcare

Dhami said that healthcare services are also receiving special attention under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. "Efforts are being made to provide facilities such as health check-ups and medical consultations through these camps, enabling the early detection of illnesses and ensuring appropriate treatment for those in need," it added.

He reiterated that the state government is committed to extending the benefits of healthcare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat and Atal Ayushman Uttarakhand, to all eligible beneficiaries.

A Call for Collective Effort

The Chief Minister appealed to residents to make maximum use of these multi-purpose camps, present their grievances before the concerned departmental officials and obtain information about government schemes to avail themselves of the benefits for which they are eligible. He also urged public representatives, officials and employees to work with a spirit of public service to ensure the success of these initiatives.

Dhami said the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan reflects the government’s responsibility and commitment towards the people. He added that public participation and good governance would play a vital role in realising the vision of a developed Uttarakhand and contributing significantly to the creation of a developed India. (ANI)