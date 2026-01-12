Two people were injured in a hit-and-run near Rithala Metro Station in Delhi; the driver fled. Separately, police arrested a man who allegedly stole Rs 5 lakh from his employer, recovering Rs 1 lakh cash and a gold earring from him.

Two persons sustained injuries in an accident involving a scooty and a car near Rithala Metro Station in the national capital, Delhi Police said on Monday. One of the injured was identified as 35-year-old Sukh Nandan, son of Ram Dheer, resident of JJ Colony in Shakurpur, was riding the scooty.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Budh Vihar Police Station received a PCR call at 11:49 pm yesterday regarding the incident. They rushed to the spot and took the injured man to BSA Hospital. He was later referred to the LNJP Hospital. The driver of the car fled the scene leaving behind the vehicle, which was subsequently seized by the police. Accordingly, a FIR dated January 12 was registered at Budh Vihar Police Station. Police said that an investigation is in progress to trace the absconding car driver and the other injured person.

Man arrested in separate theft case

Meanwhile, in a separate case on Friday, the North West District Police arrested one person and cash amounting to Rs one lakh and a gold earring, both stolen property, were recovered from his possession. The staff of New Sabzi Mandi Chowki, Police Station Mahendra Park, solved a theft case registered at Police Station Mahendra Park dated December 27 under Section 306 of the BNS. The accused identified as Mahesh Verma, was arrested from the Adarsh Nagar area.

Investigation and Arrest

According to the official release, on December 27, the Mahendra Park police station recieved a PCR call informing about a theft incident. The Investigating Officer recorded the complainant's statement, which stated that on December 10 at around 5 am, his househelp, Mahesh Verma, allegedly fled after stealing Rs 5 lakh in cash from the basement of his shop.

According to the police, based on the complainant's statement an FIR under Section 306 of the BNS, was registered at the Mahendra Park Police Station, and an investigation was initiated. A police team conducted a detailed analysis of CCTV footage from the area and conducted technical surveillance. Based on the information gathered, the accused, Mahesh, was arrested within the jurisdiction of the Adarsh Nagar Police Station.

The police confirmed that during sustained interrogation, the accused "confessed to his involvement in the present case". (ANI)