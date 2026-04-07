A 19-year-old was arrested on the spot for fatally stabbing a vegetable transporter in Delhi's Azadpur Mandi. In a separate incident, the Delhi Crime Branch arrested a shooter wanted in an attempt to murder case, seizing illegal weapons.

A 19-year-old man was arrested for the alleged stabbing a vegetable transporter to death near Azadpur Mandi, Delhi police said.

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Police added that the accused, Rahul (son of Shiv Kumar, also known as Rari), a resident of Village Libaspur, New Delhi, was caught at the spot by a police team from PP Badhola, PS Mahendra Park. Officers recovered the vegetable knife used in the crime from his possession, as per police, adding that he has no prior criminal record. More details are awaited in this case.

Shooter wanted in attempt to murder case arrested

The Delhi Crime Branch on Saturday arrested a shooter wanted in an attempt to murder case in the Bhalswa Dairy police station area of the capital. The accused was apprehended with illegal weapons. According to the police, the shooting occurred on the occasion of Holi, after which the accused had been absconding. Upon his arrest, officers recovered two country-made pistols and four live cartridges from his possession. (ANI)