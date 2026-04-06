A 17-year-old was fatally stabbed in Delhi's Jahangir Puri, allegedly by four men over a family dispute. The accused are absconding, and police have formed teams to apprehend them. The attack occurred at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday evening.

Dispute Leads to Fatal Stabbing

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Delhi's Jahangir Puri area after a violent altercation stemming from a previous dispute. He was brought to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital (BJRM) with multiple stab injuries, where the doctors declared him dead.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday at around 6 pm at the Ramlila Maidan in Jahangir Puri. The deceased's brother, Hakeem, who was also an eyewitness to the murder, alleged that Dilshad, Irfan, Imran, and Rizbul jointly attacked his brother (the deceased) with sharp-edged weapons.

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Preliminary investigation suggests that the incident stemmed from a long-standing dispute between the two families. It is reported that tensions escalated following personal relationship issues and a dispute during Eid, which led the accused persons to carry out the deadly attack.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. All the accused are currently absconding, and multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend them. The police have appealed to the public to maintain peace and not pay attention to rumours. An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

Earlier Teen Stabbing in Rani Bagh

Earlier on March 28, a 17-year old minor was killed while another suffered injuries after being stabbed by an individual during a wedding procession in which two groups of boys started quarreling on some issue at around 11:15 pm in Delhi's Rani Bagh.

A friend of the deceased said, "Our friend had attended a wedding. While he was there, a scuffle broke out among some children. He must have stepped in to intervene. An older individual present there saw the commotion, perhaps thinking he was hitting the children. They did not actually know whether he was hitting anyone or not. However, when he stepped into the middle of the altercation to intervene, that individual stabbed him with a knife. There were two of our friends who were stabbed. One of our friends has passed away, and the other is currently hospitalised," he said.

The police have apprehended the main accused and his accomplice. The weapon of offence, a knife, was also recovered. (ANI)