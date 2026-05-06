A 14-year-old was found strangled in Delhi, while a missing 7-year-old was discovered dead in a UP maize field. In a separate tragedy, four children drowned in the Ganga River in Ballia while taking selfies beyond the safe zone.

Teenager Found Strangled in Delhi

A 14-year-old student from the 9th grade was found dead in the jungle near Bhatti Mines on Wednesday, officials said. The discovery of the child's body in the national capital prompted swift action by the police, who have initiated an investigation into the case. The police have confirmed that initial findings suggest the victim was strangled. Further details are awaited.

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Missing Child Found Dead in Uttar Pradesh

Earlier on Tuesday, in a parallel incident, a 7-year-old child was found dead in a maize field in Uttar Pradesh. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), East Hardoi, Subodh Gautam, confirmed that a 7-year-old child who was reported missing on May 2, 2026, was found later on May 5, 2026, in a maize field.

The complaint was lodged at the Mallawan police station regarding the disappearance of the child. The police registered a case under various sections and formed two teams to investigate the disappearance.

After three days, on May 5, the child's body was discovered in a maize field. Following this, the police conducted a thorough investigation of the scene and the field unit collected evidence. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Four Children Drown in Ganga River

Previously, on May 3, in a separate incident, a group of four children visiting Shivrampur Ghat drowned on Sunday while taking selfies in the Ganga River. According to the Ballia District Magistrate, the children had moved beyond the safe bathing zone before the fatal accident occurred. (ANI)