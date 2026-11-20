A woman in alleged a lender demanded Rs 10 lakh as interest against Rs 25,000 loan she had taken 30 years ago. Following her complaint, district administration corrected the land records and restored her ownership.

A woman from Maharashtra's Latur district has finally regained possession of her 4.5 acres of agricultural land, which she allegedly lost to a private moneylender after borrowing just Rs 25,000 for her daughter's wedding nearly 30 years ago. Mundubai Irappa Davre, a resident of Kalkuti village in Chakur tehsil, received the land ownership documents from Governor Jishnu Dev Varma during his visit to the district on Thursday. Officials said the administration had restored her name in the land records following intervention by the district authorities.

Rs 25,000 ,loan, allegedly turned into Rs 10 lakh demand

Davre said that she had borrowed Rs 25,000 from a private moneylender to meet the expenses of her daughter's wedding. She had mortgaged her agricultural land as security for the loan.

However, she alleged that the lender later demanded Rs 10 lakh as interest and refused to return the property even when she offered to pay Rs 2.5 lakh.

According to Davre, the moneylender initially took control of the land on the promise that he would share the agricultural produce with her family. She alleged that he later transferred the property into his own name using fake witnesses.

"When I went to return Rs 2.5 lakh and asked him to give my land back, he refused, saying the outstanding amount had reached Rs 10 lakh. I had no means to pay such a huge amount," News agency PTI quoted her saying.

District administration helps restore land ownership

Davre said her family members later provided financial assistance, allowing her to approach the district administration for help.

Shelgaon Circle Officer Mahesh Hipparge said the woman's family had allegedly executed a sale deed in 1995 against the Rs 25,000 loan.

Following an order by Latur Collector Bharat Bastwad and approval from the tehsildar, the administration corrected the land records to recognise Davre as the owner.

She received the 7/12 (Satbara) extract, an important land record document in Maharashtra, from Governor Jishnu Dev Varma.

Davre said the land was restored without requiring her to pay the moneylender. She thanked the Latur collector, Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe and the local tehsildar for helping her reclaim the property.

After nearly three decades, the woman has regained the agricultural land that her family had allegedly lost over a small loan taken for a wedding.

(With inputs from agencies)