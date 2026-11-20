Delhi CM Rekha Gupta welcomed 101 new members to the governing councils of five state language academies, emphasizing the preservation of cultural heritage and linguistic diversity as key priorities for the national capital's development.

Delhi CM Welcomes New Members of Government Language Academies Today

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta welcomed the newly nominated members of the governing councils of the Delhi government’s five language academies. At a felicitation ceremony held at the Delhi Secretariat on Friday, she congratulated the newly nominated vice-chairpersons and members, expressing confidence that their collective efforts would give fresh recognition to Delhi’s rich linguistic, cultural and traditional heritage and help expand cultural activities in the capital. Delhi’s Art, Culture and Language Minister Kapil Mishra and other dignitaries were also present at the event, according to the release.

The Chief Minister said the reconstitution of the governing councils of the language academies had been pending for a long time. The process took time as suitable names had to be selected and various aspects carefully considered. She specially congratulated the newly nominated vice-chairpersons and called upon all members to work together to promote Delhi’s languages, literature, art and cultural traditions, as per the release. CM Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government was working in line with the vision of ‘Development as well as Heritage’ given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Over the past two years, the government has accelerated development work in Delhi while giving equal importance to the preservation of cultural heritage, traditions and linguistic diversity. Delhi is a reflection of the entire country, she said, adding that the beauty of the capital lies in its diversity and sense of belonging.

The Chief Minister said cultural events organised in Delhi were not merely celebrations but also a means of strengthening bonds, mutual respect and unity among people from different states and communities. The government aims to ensure that every community, language and region gets an appropriate platform to showcase its cultural identity, enabling people to carry their traditions forward with pride. CM Rekha Gupta said Delhi, as the national capital, must not be seen merely as a transit city but developed as a cultural destination where people from across India and the world can experience its diversity and heritage. Calling upon members of the newly constituted academies to play an active role in this effort, she said it was now their responsibility to take Delhi’s linguistic and cultural heritage to the masses. Through literary activities, language conferences, cultural festivals, art events and encouragement for young talent, the academies can further enrich the capital’s cultural identity.

Art, Culture and Language Minister Kapil Mishra urged the academies to set high standards and work in accordance with their stated objectives. He said CM Rekha Gupta was the first Chief Minister to personally attend academy programmes, reflecting the government’s priority towards the preservation and promotion of language, art and culture. Congratulating the newly nominated vice-chairpersons and members, he said the Delhi government had accorded special priority to the cultural sector over the past two years. The minister said the academies should use literary and cultural activities to take patriotic ideas, civilisation, the country’s glorious history and cultural pride to people across India. He stressed the need to promote respect for local languages and dialects and connect the younger generation with their heritage. He also urged the academies to stay away from literary politics, factionalism and ideological disputes, and work impartially, sincerely and with commitment towards the promotion of language, literature, art and culture.

The Delhi government’s Department of Art, Culture and Language has reconstituted the governing councils of the Hindi Academy, Sanskrit Academy, Garhwali-Kumaoni-Jaunsari Academy, Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy and Punjabi Academy, with a total of 101 members nominated across the five academies. Art, Culture and Language Minister Kapil Mishra will serve as the chairperson of all five academies. The tenure of nominated members, excluding ex-officio members, will be two years from the date of notification. The academy-wise composition includes 20 members in the Hindi Academy, 18 in the Sanskrit Academy, 17 in the Garhwali-Kumaoni-Jaunsari Academy, 22 in the Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy and 24 in the Punjabi Academy. The governing councils comprise vice-chairpersons, nominated members, ex-officio members and member-secretaries. (ANI)