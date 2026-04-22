A small school in Katapatthar, Dehradun, is revolutionising early education by using nature as a classroom. This 'ulta-pulta' school focuses on experiential learning, encouraging its 70 students to learn through curiosity and exploration.

In a quiet village surrounded by lush greenery and rolling hills, a small school in Katapatthar is challenging the very idea of what a classroom should look like. Here, learning does not remain confined within four walls--it often unfolds under the shade of trees, across fields, and amidst the rhythms of nature.

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This unique initiative, driven by a program called Surah--meaning "a meaningful path"--is reshaping early education by blending traditional learning with real-world experiences.

A Classroom Without Walls

At this school, nature itself becomes a living textbook. The institution caters to around 70 children from nursery to Class 5. But what sets it apart is not just its scenic setting--it is the philosophy that learning should be driven by curiosity, participation, and connection to the environment.

Teachers here do not see themselves merely as instructors but as facilitators who learn alongside their students. Lessons go beyond textbooks: children study plants in nearby fields, observe insects, understand seasonal changes, and even connect art forms like mandala designs with mathematical concepts. English teacher Niranjana Chakravarti explains that the approach is vastly different from conventional schooling. "In most schools, learning is limited to classrooms. Here, nature plays a central role in how children learn. They don't just exist in this environment--they actively engage with it, ask questions, and explore," she says.

The Vision Behind the 'Ulta-Pulta' School

The idea for the school was conceived by Shrey Rawat, who grew up in Vikasnagar in Dehradun district. Having witnessed firsthand how education in hilly regions often fails to connect with children's lived experiences, Rawat envisioned a model that bridges this gap. In 2023, he stepped away from city life to establish a learning space rooted in inquiry and experiential education.

Interestingly, locals often refer to it as the "ulta-pulta" (upside-down) school. But what may seem unconventional is, in fact, its biggest strength. Instead of rote memorisation, children are encouraged to think critically, ask questions, and relate their lessons to the world around them.

Teacher Savita Bhatt notes that traditional systems often restrict learning to books, whereas this model integrates environment and academics. "Here, students not only learn concepts but also understand their relevance in real life. It helps them think, connect, and grow," she says.

Learning in Their Own Words

Students, too, reflect this enthusiasm. Paridhi Tomar, a student, says the school offers opportunities rarely available in rural settings. "We don't just study subjects--we connect them with nature. It makes learning more interesting and meaningful," she says.

Another student, Kavya Verma, recalls a lesson on grains that took place in the fields. "We observed plants, measured their height, and even studied the insects around them. It helped us understand things much better," she shares.

This small school in Katapatthar offers a powerful glimpse into an alternative vision of education--one where learning is not limited to textbooks but enriched by experience, curiosity, and the natural world.

As India continues to explore reforms in education, such initiatives highlight an important truth: when the method of learning evolves, education becomes more than just acquiring information--it becomes a tool to nurture creativity, confidence, and a deeper understanding of life itself. (ANI)