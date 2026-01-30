Uttarakhand Police arrested shopkeeper Sanjay Yadav for assaulting two Kashmiri youths in Dehradun's Vikasnagar area. An FIR was registered after the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association demanded action. The youths were selling shawls during holidays.

Shopkeeper Arrested, FIR Registered in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Police took the shopkeeper accused of assaulting two Kashmiri youth in Dehradun into custody, and an FIR has been registered, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) said. After the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) demanded swift action, the DGP said that an FIR has been registered at Vikas Nagar Police Station against two accused linked to the case under Sections 117(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The prime accused, Sanjay Yadav, has been taken into custody, and further legal proceedings are currently underway.

The DGP further assured that the strongest possible action would be taken to prevent any form of communal intimidation and to ensure the safety, dignity, and constitutional rights of Kashmiri students and citizens in the state.

SSP Dehradun Details the Assault

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun Ajay Singh said that the two Kashmiri youths were visiting Dehradun for holidays when a shopkeeper attacked them with a stick.

The SSP said, "An incident of assault involving two Kashmiri youths has come to light near a shop in the Vikasnagar police station area. It has been revealed that the two Kashmiri youths had come to visit their father during their holidays and were also selling shawls in the town. In anger, the shopkeeper attacked the Kashmiri youths with a stick."

"The shopkeeper has been taken into custody and is being presented before the court for remand. The youths have received medical treatment. The nearby shopkeepers said that only that shopkeeper had committed violence," he said.

Chief Ministers Intervene, Assure Action

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah spoke to his Uttarakhand counterpart regarding the incident.

In an X post, J&K CMO said that Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured him of strict action. "Chief Minister spoke with the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, regarding the incident of assault on a young Kashmiri shawl seller in Uttarakhand and urged him to take strict action against the perpetrators. Pushkar Singh Dhami assured that strict action, including registration of an FIR, would be taken in the matter and safety of J&K residents will be ensured," the Jammu and Kashmir CMO wrote. (ANI)