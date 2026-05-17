Amidst escalating labour unrest, protests, and stone-pelting over wage demands in Dehradun's Selakui and SIDCUL industrial areas, the district administration has imposed Section 163 of the BNSS, prohibiting gatherings and carrying of weapons.

In view of escalating labour unrest, protests, and recent incidents of stone-pelting, the Dehradun district administration has imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the Selakui and SIDCUL industrial areas with immediate effect to maintain law and order, officials said here on Sunday.

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The prohibitory orders were issued by Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Krishna Kumar Mishra on the directions of Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal.

Worker Protests and Alleged Provocation

According to information received by the administration, workers at several industrial establishments in Selakui -- including Lightanium Technology Pvt. Ltd., Dixon Technologies and Global Medicos -- have been staging protests and demonstrations demanding wage hikes. Incidents of alleged stone pelting have also been reported at some locations, raising concerns over law and order. Officials said certain anti-social elements are allegedly attempting to provoke workers by spreading misleading information through social media and other channels.

Restrictions Imposed Under Section 163

Considering the seriousness of the situation, the Local Intelligence Unit has been activated, and additional police forces have been deployed in the industrial areas. Under Section 163, the administration has prohibited carrying weapons, sticks, rods, swords, or any other lethal objects in the Selakui and SIDCUL areas. The collection of bricks, stones, or any items that could be used in violence has also been banned.

In addition, slogan shouting, the use of loudspeakers, public gatherings, rallies, and protests will not be allowed without prior permission. Gathering of five or more people at any public place has also been prohibited.

Processions involving buses, tractor-trolleys, and other vehicles in groups have been banned as well. Strict action will be taken against anyone found damaging government property.

Legal Action and Appeal for Peace

The administration clarified that the order has been issued to maintain peace, security, and communal harmony in the industrial areas. Violation of the order will be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The order will remain in force until further instructions, and the concerned police station in charge has been directed to ensure wide publicity and enforcement of the restrictions.

District Magistrate Savin Bansal has appealed to the general public, labour unions, and industrial establishments to maintain peace and restraint and not pay attention to rumours or misleading information. (ANI)