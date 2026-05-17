Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala says the UDF will respect the people's mandate in Kerala and provide good governance. He confirmed the cabinet list has been submitted to the Governor ahead of tomorrow's swearing-in ceremony.

UDF to Respect 'Spectacular Victory'

Ahead of the swearing-in scheduled to take place tomorrow, Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday said that the "spectacular victory" of the people of Keralam must be respected, adding that the Congress-led UDF alliance is committed to providing stable and effective governance in the state.

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Speaking to ANI here, Chennithala said the cabinet formation process has already been completed and the list has been submitted to the Governor of Keralam. "The discussion is already completed. The Chief Minister, VD Satheesan, has already submitted the list to the Governor of Kerala... The Congress party has very senior people. We cannot accommodate everybody in the Cabinet. But we try to accommodate most of the people... The spectacular victory which has been given by the people of Kerala should be respected. We will give good governance to the people of Kerala..." he said.

Alliance with Muslim League Intact

Reaffirming the Congress-led alliance structure, Chennithala said the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) partnership with the Indian Union Muslim League remains intact and long-standing. "The alliance with the Muslim League is not for today... for the last four decades, there has been an alliance with the Muslim League. That alliance is intact... Every party, worker and leader has a responsibility... We are all unitedly working for the people of Kerala to give a better administration than the last LDF government," he added.

Swearing-in Ceremony Preparations

Chennithala is expected to take oath as a cabinet minister in the incoming Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan-led Keralam government on Monday.

The developments come as the Congress-led alliance moves ahead with government formation following its electoral mandate in the state assembly election.

The Congress-led UDF recently ended the Left Democratic Front's decade-long rule in Keralam, securing a decisive mandate in the state Assembly elections. Satheesan is scheduled to take the oath as Chief Minister on May 18 at 10 am at Lok Bhavan.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway at Thiruvananthapuram's Central Stadium for the UDF government's oath-taking ceremony, with a large stage being set up for the event. Keralam CM Designate VD Satheeshan, earlier today, held a meeting with the party leaders of the State unit ahead of the swearing-in scheduled to take place on Monday. Traffic diversions are also put in place in the city from 7 am on Monday ahead of the swearing-in ceremony scheduled at 10 am, with authorities arranging designated parking areas for attendees to ensure smooth traffic flow. (ANI)