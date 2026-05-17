UP CM Yogi Adityanath said the US-Iran conflict has global repercussions, but India is in a strong position due to PM Modi's leadership. He also highlighted the BJP's growth as a preeminent political force guided by its 'Nation First' ideology.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighting the global impact of geopolitical tensions, said that while the conflict between the US and Iran is centred in West Asia, its repercussions are being felt across the entire globe.

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Speaking at the Part-Time Instructors' Felicitation and Cheque Distribution Programme in the state capital, the Chief Minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for navigating India through these global challenges.

"While the conflict is taking place between the US and Iran, a crisis has emerged across the entire globe. The war is confined to two nations and is unfolding in West Asia; yet, its repercussions are felt throughout the entire world," CM Yogi said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that India is in a strong position due to the proactive and decisive leadership at the Centre.

"In India, we are blessed with the illustrious leadership of PM Modi, who, acting on his own initiative, relying on his own capabilities, and drawing upon his own strength, has taken decisions specifically to safeguard the interests of India and its citizens," he added.

BJP's Growth and 'Nation First' Ideology

Earlier today, the Chief Minister spoke at a programme organised under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Training Mega-Campaign 2026 in Lucknow.

The Chief Minister said the BJP has advanced its ideology through organisational strength and governance across multiple states.

"In less than 50 years, BJP has emerged as the preeminent political force within the country; it has successfully advanced its campaign to effectively implement its ideology--relying on its own strength and capability--forming governments in 22 states and simultaneously assuming power at the Centre," he said.

He further said the party is the only political organisation globally that has consistently upheld the principle of "Nation First, Party Second, and Individual Last".

"It is the only political party across the entire world that has consistently and steadfastly upheld this declaration: 'Nation First, Party Second, and the Individual Last'," he said.

Yogi Adityanath added that whenever discussions on nationalism and political values arise, the BJP leadership comes to the forefront in public perception. (ANI)