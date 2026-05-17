Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma met nomadic tribes to discuss welfare budgets and celebrated Devi Ahilyabai Holkar's birth anniversary. He also launched a state-wide fuel conservation drive, reducing official vehicle use to support national efforts.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday engaged in a dialogue with members of the de-notified tribes, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic tribal communities. These included the Gadariya, Gayari, Dhangar, Pal, and Baghel groups. Discussions were held regarding budget allocations for the welfare of these communities, as well as a partnership for the 'Kishore Sanstha.'

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A delegation representing the communities expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Sharma. During the event, the Chief Minister also presided over the 301st birth anniversary celebrations of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar--revered as 'Lok Mata' (Mother of the People), where a calendar of cultural programs to be held across the state was unveiled.

The event was attended by numerous community representatives, including Durmantu Kumar Baghel, the State President of the De-notified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic tribal communities.

CM Announces Fuel Conservation Measures

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Chief Minister issued a set of special guidelines aimed at promoting the conservation of petrol and diesel across the state. The move follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal to the nation to manage resources effectively amid global energy uncertainties and the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Addressing the media in Jaipur, Sharma said the Prime Minister's appeal on various national issues has had a positive impact across the country, and Rajasthan is also taking steps in the same direction.

He said the government has decided to reduce fuel consumption by cutting down unnecessary usage of vehicles by officials and public representatives.

"I have decided to reduce the number of vehicles in my convoy. All officials and public representatives in the state will also ensure economy in vehicle usage and avoid unnecessary deployment of vehicles," the Rajasthan CM said.

"Programs should also be reduced in number to save petrol and diesel consumption," Sharma said, adding that the move is aimed at supporting national efforts toward energy conservation. (ANI)