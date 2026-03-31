A retired Army Brigadier was killed by a stray bullet in Dehradun during a morning walk. The shot was fired during a road rage clash that began after a dispute at a local club. Police have arrested four people and are searching for others.

Retired Army Brigadier Mukesh Kumar Joshi died on Monday after a stray bullet, fired amid a road rage clash between two groups in the Rajpur area, hit him during a morning walk, according to the police.

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Speaking with ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun, Pramendra Dobal, said that 4 people have been arrested in the incident, while three people from the other group are absconding. Additionally, both the vehicles involved in the incident have been taken into police custody.

Clash Stemmed from Club Dispute

The SSP further informed that the individuals involved in the firing had been at the "Gen Z" Club the previous night, where they got into a dispute with the club staff over a bill, in which one of the groups was beaten by the club members. In retaliation, when the club operators left after closing the premises this morning, the same youths followed them. The situation escalated in Johri village, where the argument between them led to firing. The police have sealed the club located on Mussoorie Road and arrested the club owner. Police have also sent a recommendation to the District Magistrate for cancellation of its licence.

Arrests Made, Club Sealed

"This morning we received information about a firing incident during road rage in the Rajpur police station area... In the firing, a retired Brigadier Mukesh Joshi was injured and was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead... When we investigated the CCTV footage of a pub in the case, it came to light that on the night of March 29, there was a fight between them (both parties) over more money in the bill, and the club people had beaten them up (the other party), and this incident happened in retaliation for that... Both parties have been held responsible in this...," the SSP said.

"We have arrested 4 people, including the club owner Sandeep, and from the other party, a person, Aditya Chaudhary, has also been arrested, and his 3 associates are absconding; we will catch them soon too... Both vehicles involved in the incident are in police custody. The club has been sealed...," he added.

Police Assure Strict Action

The SSP has assured strict action against all the accused involved in the case. "All the accused, direct or indirect, will be subjected to action by the police. Police have filed a case in this case, and on the basis of a complaint filed by the kin of the deceased...," he said.

Police have cordoned off the area, and an investigation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)