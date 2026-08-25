Due to continuous rainfall, a damaged retaining wall on the Dehradun-Mussoorie Road is being restored, with the road reopened for small vehicles. Heavy rains also caused the Tamasa River to overflow, submerging parts of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple.

Dehradun-Mussoorie Road Restored for Light Vehicles

Due to continuous rainfall on Tuesday, the retaining wall on the Dehradun-Mussoorie Road near Paniwala Band, which had already been damaged, is now undergoing complete restoration work. Following temporary repairs to the retaining wall, the road has been reopened for small vehicles. However, the movement of heavy vehicles remains suspended.

Widespread Impact of Heavy Downpour

The restoration work comes amid continuous rainfall in the hilly areas of Uttarakhand, which has disrupted normal life and prompted the administration to remain on alert. Earlier, continuous heavy rainfall in Dehradun caused the Tamasa River to overflow, submerging parts of the Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple. Following overnight rainfall, the overflowing Tamasa River surged beyond its normal banks near the historic temple.

The rainfall also affected normal activities across the district. Meanwhile, the weather conditions also led to a tree collapse, causing structural and material damage to nearby vehicles. Water levels in several rivers in Dehradun also rose amid the continued rainfall, including the Tamsa, Tons and Asan rivers. According to officials, some areas recorded daily rainfall of more than 200 mm. The rainfall has also raised concerns over damage to roads and other structures.

Authorities Issue Safety Advisories

Authorities have instructed officials to make regular public announcements to alert residents about the prevailing conditions. People have been advised to avoid riverbanks and refrain from risky activities, including taking selfies near rivers. Authorities have also urged people and pilgrims to follow safety instructions if their movement is temporarily restricted due to weather conditions or damage to roads and other structures.

Char Dham Yatra pilgrims have been advised to follow safety instructions and remain in designated safe areas whenever movement is restricted. The administration has also made arrangements to manage pilgrims if travel is temporarily halted due to rainfall or damage to roads and other structures.

Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop earlier told ANI several disaster-related incidents have been reported during the ongoing monsoon season, and people have been advised to remain cautious. "We are experiencing heavy monsoon rains. Since this is the disaster-prone monsoon season, various incidents are occurring, and water levels in all major rivers have risen significantly," the Commissioner said. (ANI)