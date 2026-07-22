The Supreme Court dismissed a petition concerning alleged police brutality during a student protest in Delhi. Led by the Cockroach Janta Party, the protest demanded education reform. CJI Surya Kant's bench declined to intervene in the matter.

SC Refuses to Entertain Plea

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a letter petition alleging police excesses against students during a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest in Delhi, which was organised to demand an overhaul of the country's education system.

The matter was mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant by Advocate Narendra Mishra, who had written to the CJI seeking the Court's intervention into the alleged lathi-charge, use of tear gas, and other police actions against student protesters. Refusing to entertain the request, the CJI orally observed, "Don't waste our time and don't waste yours. We are not interested in videos. We don't have time to watch."

Details of the Petition

The letter petition sought the Court's suo motu cognisance of the alleged police action, an independent judicial inquiry, the registration of FIRs against erring officials, and directions to preserve electronic evidence, including videos submitted alongside the petition.

The plea also highlighted the involvement of individuals in civilian clothing who were allegedly implicated in the violence, seeking a thorough investigation into their role. Additionally, the petition sought financial compensation for individuals who sustained injuries as a result of unlawful or excessive use of force.