Following a spike in crime, Uttarakhand DGP Deepam Seth and Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan held high-level meetings. Directives include daily monitoring, increased police visibility, special operations against criminals, and intensified patrolling in Dehradun.

The Director General of Police (DGP), Uttarakhand, Deepam Seth, chaired a high-level meeting at the Police Headquarters on Tuesday in view of the sensitivity of recent criminal incidents in Dehradun. The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Police (IG) Garhwal Rajiv Swaroop, IG Special Task Force (STF) Nilesh Anand Bharne, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun Pramendra Dobhal, SSP STF Ajay Singh, and other officials.

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DGP Issues Directives to Curb Crime

During the meeting, the DGP clearly assigned responsibilities and directed the IG Garhwal to ensure daily monitoring of the law and order situation in Dehradun. The SSP Dehradun was instructed to assign clear tasks to subordinate officers and ensure accountability, while maintaining effective policing in the region. The DGP further directed that Circle Officers and Station House Officers should remain actively present in the field, increase police visibility in identified hotspot areas, and ensure strict checking at barriers. Special emphasis was placed on enhancing police presence and alertness during early morning hours.

The DGP also instructed the IG STF and SSP STF to launch a special operation against active criminal elements in Dehradun and take stringent action. Under the verification drive, directions were given to carry out thorough verification of PG accommodations and tenants, and to ensure regular monitoring of activities in homestays. Strict action was also ordered against bars and pubs operating beyond permitted hours.

The DGP clearly stated that a special operation should be undertaken to effectively control criminal activities in the capital, Dehradun. He directed all officers to work with full alertness, vigilance, and accountability to ensure the safety and security of the general public.

Chief Secretary Reviews Law and Order

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan also chaired a meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday with senior officials from the Home and Police Departments to review the law and order situation in the city. Expressing concern over the increasing incidents of road rage and hooliganism, he directed officials to enhance monitoring and take strict action against offenders.

He gave instructions to intensify police patrolling in Dehradun and its surrounding areas. The SSP Dehradun has been directed to ensure that all station in-charges increase patrolling during peak hours. In addition to day and night patrols, morning patrols should also be strengthened, a release said.

The Chief Secretary emphasised strict enforcement of designated closing times for bars and restaurants, the release said. He stated that Dehradun must not become a hub for parties and unruly activities over weekends. Along with taking strict action against troublemakers, bar operators should be sensitised and compelled to adhere to closing time regulations. (ANI)