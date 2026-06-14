Following a fatal communal clash over a water dispute in Dehradun's Bairagiwala area, authorities demolished the residence of an accused. BJP leaders have assured support for the victim's family as police investigate the killing of a local functionary.

Local administration and police forces on Sunday carried out the demolition of a residence belonging to an accused individual in Bairagiwala, Sahaspur, following a violent communal clash that resulted in one death late last night. The incident, reportedly sparked by a dispute over water, has left the community on edge as officials move to maintain law and order.

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Official Response and Assurances

In response to the escalating situation, BJP MLA Munna Singh Chauhan visited the area to meet with the affected family and address the community. Emphasising the government's commitment to justice, Chauhan said, "As the MLA, as a custodian of the people and these farmlands, and also as a party worker, I stand with the aggrieved family; the government stands with them, and we will provide every possible assistance to the family."

The demolition of the property in the presence of law enforcement signals a stern response from the state government to the violence that broke out. Police presence remains high in the region to prevent further flare-ups and to ensure the restoration of peace. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the clash, and the administration has urged residents to remain calm while legal proceedings against the perpetrators continue.

Police Investigation Underway

Amidst the ongoing investigation into the tragic killing of a local BJP functionary in Bairagiwala village, the Dehradun Police have provided a formal update on the status of the case, assuring that the perpetrators will soon be brought to justice. Speaking on the investigation, SP (Crime) Dehradun, Jitendar Chaudhary, told ANI, "A formal complaint has been lodged by the family of the victim, and a case has been registered immediately. A team is actively working on the matter, and the accused will be arrested soon."

Providing an update on the law-and-order situation in the area, which saw unrest following the incident, SP Chaudhary added, "The situation at the scene is currently normal, and the police team is fully engaged in the investigation. We will share information with you as soon as the arrest takes place."

CM Dhami Vows Strict Action

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said the state administration will take the "strictest possible action" against anyone who commits a crime or takes the law into their own hands in the state.

"Anyone who takes the law into their own hands or commits a crime in Uttarakhand, the system and administration here will take the strictest possible action against such individuals, in accordance with the law and established procedures," Dhami said in his address.

The remark comes after a clash left one person dead and three others seriously injured in the Bairagiwala area under Sahaspur police station limits in Dehradun on Saturday.

The police said that the dispute over water for fields between the two groups escalated into violence. (ANI)