The Ministry of Defence has signed a Rs 449 crore contract with Bengaluru-based Accord Software and Systems to procure 20 ECGNSS Jammers for the Indian Navy under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, boosting 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Accord Software and Systems Private Limited (ASSPL), Bengaluru, for the procurement of 20 Enhanced Capability Global Navigation Satellite System (ECGNSS) Jammers for the Indian Navy at a total cost of Rs 449 crore with a minimum 75 per cent indigenous content.

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The contract, under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category, was inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday, according to a release from the Ministry of Defence.

Enhancing Naval Capabilities

The system's capabilities include degrading the satellite signal acquisition and tracking performance of the adversary GNSS receiver and signal spoofing or deceptive jamming.

The induction would pave the way for safe operations by the ships of the Indian Navy in a multi-threat environment, the release stated.

Boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat

The contract reinforces the Government's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India while bolstering the maritime security architecture of the country.

It marks a critical milestone in the ongoing efforts to bolster defence capabilities and indigenise advanced military technology. (ANI)