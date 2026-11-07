Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will celebrate Diwali with Army personnel in West Bengal and Sikkim. He will also pay tribute at the Sherathang War Memorial following the government's recent decision to introduce a 'Second Tour of Duty' for Agniveers.

Rajnath Singh to Celebrate Diwali with Army Personnel

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday will interact with Indian Army personnel stationed at Bagdogra Airfield in Darjeeling on the eve of Diwali. In a post on X, the Defence Minister stated that he will meet military personnel deployed at Sukna in Siliguri. Additionally, on the occasion of Diwali, the Union Minister will visit the Sherathang War Memorial in Sikkim to pay tribute to martyred soldiers.

"Today, on the eve of Diwali, I will meet and interact with Indian Army personnel at Bagdogra Airfield in Darjeeling and at Sukna (Siliguri). Tomorrow (November 8), on Diwali, I will visit the Sherathang War Memorial in Sikkim to pay tribute to our brave sons who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation. I will also meet and interact with our soldiers deployed in this region," said Singh.

Government Announces Policy Shift for Agniveers

Earlier, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a two-year ‘Second Tour of Duty’ for Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on November 4. Announcing the decision, the Defence Minister expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the additional two-year service opportunity for Agniveers, stating that the move would provide them with an opportunity to continue serving in the Armed Forces beyond their initial tenure.

Long-Term Vision for Defence Reforms

In a post on social media, Rajnath Singh said, “Taking a significant decision today, the Union Cabinet chaired by PM Shri @narendramodi has approved a two-year ‘Second Tour of Duty’ for Agniveers under Agnipath.” Welcoming the Cabinet's approval, the Defence Minister thanked the Prime Minister and highlighted that the decision would also provide an opportunity for willing Agniveers to be enrolled as regular soldiers after completing their prescribed four or six years of service, subject to meeting the selection criteria.

“I sincerely thank PM Modi for taking the decision of an additional 2-year ‘Second Tour of Duty’ for Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme. This would also provide enrolment of all willing Agniveers as regular soldiers after the tenure of 4/6 years, who meet the selection criteria" he said.

The provision also highlights the possibility of regular enrolment for willing Agniveers after completing their stipulated four or six years of service, subject to meeting the prescribed selection criteria. The additional two-year ‘Second Tour of Duty’ is intended to provide another opportunity for eligible personnel to continue their association with the armed forces.

Highlighting the larger vision behind the decision, the Defence Minister described it as part of the long-term structural reforms being undertaken to strengthen India's defence forces. He emphasised the importance of building a younger, fitter and technologically equipped military capable of meeting emerging security challenges and adapting to the changing nature of warfare.