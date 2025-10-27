Sanlayan Technologies has announced investment in Versabyte Data Systems to boost India's indigenous defence ecosystem. The collaboration combines Versabyte's expertise in high-reliability power electronics with Sanlayan's defence R&D capabilities.

New Delhi: Sanlayan Technologies (Sanlayan), a vertically integrated defence electronics company, on Monday announced a strategic investment in Versabyte Data Systems (Versabyte), a leading defence power electronics market.

In a joint statement, the companies claimed that the collaboration is a significant step in accelerating India’s journey toward technological self-reliance in the defence and aerospace sector.

Sanlayan Technologies on modern defence equipment

“Power systems is the heartbeat of modern defence equipment. Without it, the most sophisticated technology is nothing more than inactive hardware. Yet, a majority of this market remains import-dependent” said Rahul Vamshidhar, Co-founder & CBO, Sanlayan.

“Synonymous with quality and reliability, Versabyte is well-positioned to drive India’s push for import substitution. This partnership goes beyond business, it’s a step toward boosting India’s defence capabilities.”

The partnership allows Sanlayan to augment its defence stack with Versabyte’s high-reliability power solutions.

Prior to this, Sanlayan acquired Dexcel Electronics, a 25-year-old embedded systems company, while building in parallel, its 70-member in-house R&D team dedicatedly working on Radar and Electronic Warfare technologies.

“Together, these moves position the group to offer complete electronics solutions across the defence value chain.”

Rahul further emphasized “Versabyte will continue to operate as an independent unit under the Sanlayan umbrella, retaining its existing leadership and engineering teams. The collaboration aims to leverage our collective strengths to address both domestic and international markets.”

Versabyte Data Systems on Defence weapons and applications

"Versabyte’s legacy lies in enabling India's defence backbone silently and reliably for decades,” said PS Reddy, Founder & MD, Versabyte.

"Partnering with Sanlayan gives us a clear and ambitious roadmap for the next five years. We will launch next-gen, high-reliability power solutions for radar, autonomous unmanned systems, electronic warfare, secured communications, and space platforms.”

He further added, “With expertise in modular power supplies from 1W to 200kW, we are now setting our sights on scaling to 500kW for several emerging domains like Long-range Radars, Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) and Defence Space Applications.”

R Chandra Kumar, CEO, Versabyte, “Our vision is anchored in collaborative product development, new market expansion, and joint participation in strategic tenders. Together, we are building comprehensive 'system-of-systems' solutions that require highly efficient power management and control. This partnership will double down on R&D investments in order to capture a significant portion of India’s defence production target of Rs 3 lakh crores and export target of Rs 50 thousand crores by 2029.”