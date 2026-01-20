The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, led by Radha Mohan Singh, visited DRDO's NSTL lab in Visakhapatnam. The panel reviewed advanced underwater weapons like torpedoes and mines and witnessed a live hydrodynamic test demonstration.

Parliamentary Committee Visits NSTL in Visakhapatnam

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, under the chairmanship of Radha Mohan Singh, undertook an on-the-spot study visit to Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam, on Tuesday, a press release said.

According to the Defence Ministry, the committee witnessed NSTL-developed products like Torpedos (ALWT, Varunastraand EHWT), Mines (MIGM and PBGM), Decoys (SFD, Torbuster), SMART, HEAUV, SWARM, underwater systems, underwater vehicles, products, and other associated underwater weapon technologies.

The committee also witnessed the live demonstration of hydrodynamic testing on sa cale-down model of a ship at the Sea-keeping and Manoeuvring Basin test facility.

The delegation appreciated NSTL's R&D efforts in the development of underwater platforms, weapons, associated products and technologies to cater for the requirements of the Indian Navy.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat, DG (Naval Systems & Materials) Dr RV Hara Prasad, and Director, NSTL Dr Abraham Varughese welcomed the delegation comprising Members of Parliament, Officials from Lok Sabha Secretariat and Ministry of Defence.

NSTL Director Briefs on R&D and Future Roadmap

The Director, NSTL, briefed the Committee on the R&D activities being pursued at NSTL, including the industry and academia interactions. He also briefly explained the future technology roadmap of the lab.

The committee appreciated the R&D efforts of NSTL in the strategically important area of Maritime Domain Awareness and Underwater Domain Awareness.

Committee Also Visits NPOL in Kochi

On Sunday, the Parliamentary Committee undertook an on-the-spot study visit to the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL) of DRDO in Kochi, Kerala.

According to a statement by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the parliamentary committee witnessed underwater sensors and the development of sonar systems for the Indian Navy. "Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence (SCoD), under the Chairmanship of Hon'ble Radha Mohan Singh, undertook an on-the-spot study visit to NPOL, Kochi, on January 17, 2026. The committee witnessed underwater sensors and related technologies developed by NPOL, including live demos of various systems and appreciated NPOL's R&D efforts in developing sonar systems for the Indian Navy," DRDO posted on X. (ANI)